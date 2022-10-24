 Skip to content

Pussy Puzzle update for 24 October 2022

GOLD EDITION

Share · View all patches · Build 9780988 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

WE ARE GOING GOLD!

The GOLD EDITION update brings new pussies, new features, overhauls the menu and more.

NEW FEATURES

  • 3 new mouse cursors 🐁
  • 4 new Pussies 🐈
  • 5 new Achievements 🏆
  • 5 new Wallpapers 🖼️
  • 6 new Backgrounds 🖥️
  • new DLC 💖
  • random puzzle mode 🧩
  • enjoy unlocked pussies from the main menu 📔

Let's play

The amazing AmberFrmThVault Gaming was so kind and made another introduction to this update for us and you 💖

THANK YOU

Thank your for your ongoing support you amazing puzzling people 💖
For your lovely reviews and comments. Without you, we wouldn't had made so many updates over the time.
Stay save and enjoy the new and refreshed relaxing experience of pussy puzzles.

  • The SpielmannSpiel Team

