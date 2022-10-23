 Skip to content

Backpack Hero update for 23 October 2022

Halloween Hotfix 7

23 October 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changes:
Reverted Cursed Blade to old version
Decreased cost of Burrower Mole's curse
The Magic Star Bag is now conductive

Bug Fixes:
Fixed a crash that occurred on first turns in new games with Tote
Fixed Sharp branch
Fixed a glitch where carvings could display their price as -999
Fixed a glitch where you could warp on the map
Fixed a glitch where items in pouches wouldn't reset their uses each turn
Fixed a glitch where pouches could be on the wrong layer
Fixed a glitch where the "Golden" item at the end of the game would improperly save

