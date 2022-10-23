Halloween Hotfix 7

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Changes:

Reverted Cursed Blade to old version

Decreased cost of Burrower Mole's curse

The Magic Star Bag is now conductive

Bug Fixes:

Fixed a crash that occurred on first turns in new games with Tote

Fixed Sharp branch

Fixed a glitch where carvings could display their price as -999

Fixed a glitch where you could warp on the map

Fixed a glitch where items in pouches wouldn't reset their uses each turn

Fixed a glitch where pouches could be on the wrong layer

Fixed a glitch where the "Golden" item at the end of the game would improperly save