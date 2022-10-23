Alpha version 0.2.0 out now!!!
Hello!! It's been a while since the last update, but now, i will tell you that the wait has finished. A lot of things has been added to the game. Here is the changelog:
NEW LEVEL
SEWER LEVEL: A very dangerous zone is now inside the backrooms, a place flood of water and full of danger and mystery, will you able to escape from this huge level?
NEW ENTITY
A new entity has been spotted inside the backrooms, it is very dangerous and aggressive, stay alert or you will be hunt by this creature...
NEW MINILEVELS
2 Minilevels has been added, each one will make your fate in the backrooms have a different ending.
NEW SKINS
New selectable characters come to the backrooms, but you will need to complete some tasks if you want to unlock the new 4 skins.
DIFFICULTIES
Now you will able to play the game in different difficulties:
Easy:
- More stamina
- Less damage
- Unlimited lives
Normal:
- Default damage
- Default stamina
- 10 lives
Hard:
- 2 Hit dead
- Less Stamina
- 3 lives
- No lockers
-
Infinte Moth Jelly Glitch fixed
-
Energy boost remain time now is displayed in the screen
-
Now the gifts of the partygoer emits random sounds
-
Added a checkpoint at the entrace of the garage
-
Improved lockpad cylinders movement
-
Radiation Puzzle difficulty decreased for single player
-
No die achievement glitch fixed
-
Invert mouse now only affect Vertical Axis
-
Added Kick feature
-
Added Controller support
Changed files in this update