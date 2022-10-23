 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Inside the Backrooms update for 23 October 2022

Version 0.2.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9780778 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Alpha version 0.2.0 out now!!!

Hello!! It's been a while since the last update, but now, i will tell you that the wait has finished. A lot of things has been added to the game. Here is the changelog:

NEW LEVEL


SEWER LEVEL: A very dangerous zone is now inside the backrooms, a place flood of water and full of danger and mystery, will you able to escape from this huge level?

NEW ENTITY


A new entity has been spotted inside the backrooms, it is very dangerous and aggressive, stay alert or you will be hunt by this creature...

NEW MINILEVELS


2 Minilevels has been added, each one will make your fate in the backrooms have a different ending.

NEW SKINS

New selectable characters come to the backrooms, but you will need to complete some tasks if you want to unlock the new 4 skins.

DIFFICULTIES

Now you will able to play the game in different difficulties:
Easy:

  • More stamina
  • Less damage
  • Unlimited lives

Normal:

  • Default damage
  • Default stamina
  • 10 lives

Hard:

  • 2 Hit dead
  • Less Stamina
  • 3 lives
  • No lockers

  • Infinte Moth Jelly Glitch fixed

  • Energy boost remain time now is displayed in the screen

  • Now the gifts of the partygoer emits random sounds

  • Added a checkpoint at the entrace of the garage

  • Improved lockpad cylinders movement

  • Radiation Puzzle difficulty decreased for single player

  • No die achievement glitch fixed

  • Invert mouse now only affect Vertical Axis

  • Added Kick feature

  • Added Controller support

Changed files in this update

Depot 1987081
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link