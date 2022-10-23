Alpha version 0.2.0 out now!!!

Hello!! It's been a while since the last update, but now, i will tell you that the wait has finished. A lot of things has been added to the game. Here is the changelog:

NEW LEVEL



SEWER LEVEL: A very dangerous zone is now inside the backrooms, a place flood of water and full of danger and mystery, will you able to escape from this huge level?

NEW ENTITY



A new entity has been spotted inside the backrooms, it is very dangerous and aggressive, stay alert or you will be hunt by this creature...

NEW MINILEVELS



2 Minilevels has been added, each one will make your fate in the backrooms have a different ending.

NEW SKINS

New selectable characters come to the backrooms, but you will need to complete some tasks if you want to unlock the new 4 skins.

DIFFICULTIES

Now you will able to play the game in different difficulties:

Easy:

More stamina

Less damage

Unlimited lives

Normal:

Default damage

Default stamina

10 lives

Hard:

2 Hit dead

Less Stamina

3 lives

No lockers