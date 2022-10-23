English
[TTS]You can now interrupt the TTS and make the reading stop before it ends.
##########System#############
[TTS]TTS will now ignore all the escape characters.
[TTS]Made TTS perform better when reading a sentence that occupies multiple lines in the game.
[TTS]Changed the way to play TTS, they are now using async methods. Thus, the game no longer hangs up till it's done. (Hopefully no memory leaks/deadlocks in multi-threads.)
[TTS]Exported more TTS-related functions from the C++ side to the Ruby script for better flow control.
[TTS]When the system is unable to read a text, it will now time out after 0.5 seconds instead of making the game no longer respond indefinitely.
##########DEBUG#############
[Egypt]]Fixed 3 tile bugs that allow players to move onto some roofs of the buildings in Baldat'Aten'Almaleuna
[Oasis Teahouse]Fixed a bug that the option to rent a room misses its Chinese localization text.
简体中文
##########Content############
【对话语音播放功能】你现在可以打断语音的播放，在其阅读完成之前就终结掉播放的过程。
##########System#############
【对话语音播放功能】在播放语音时现在会自动过滤掉游戏中一些不会显示的转义字符。
【对话语音播放功能】使朗读一句位于多行上的句子时更加顺畅。
【对话语音播放功能】语音朗读现在使用异步方式进行。游戏不会再在播放完语音前被挂起。（希望在多个线程之间不会发生死锁和内存泄露。）
【对话语音播放功能】将更多的C++侧的函数暴露给了RUBY侧的脚本，用于更好的进行流程控制。
【对话语音播放功能】当系统长期无法解析要阅读的文本，会在0.5秒后触发超时而非使游戏永远没有响应。
##########DEBUG#############
【埃及】修复了三处导致玩家可以移动到
【绿洲茶馆】修复了租用房间的选项没有中文本地化的Bug。
[Neolithic]To the End update for 23 October 2022
Update, Version 20221023
English
