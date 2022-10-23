HALLOWEEN PATCH 0.22.10.23

Major Fixes/Changes Only

0.22.10.23 Changes

• Fixed not being able to upgrade roofs and gables using the hammer.

• Fixed Stone gable health values.

• Fixed not being able to repair Shocks Absorber.

• Improved spiked gateway model.

• Added damage to spiked gateway spikes.

• Added Item skin system - you can now select the skin and apply it directly to the item in the world or drag or drop the skin onto an item that supports it.

• Added wheat fields to farms.

Halloween Content

• Added AKU Halloween Pumpkin Skin.

• Added Roller Door Halloween Pumpkin Skin.

• Added Furnace Halloween Pumpkin Skin.

• Added Candy Bucket - This item can be placed on the Golf Cart for some fun.

• Baba Yaga Trader Added.

• Added 3 Event NPCs.

• Added 1 Event Boss NPCs.

• Added Scarecrows to wheat fields.

• Added Gibbets in event locations and along some roads within the fields.

• Added Soul Arrows.

• Added Soul Sword.

If there's any bugs reported after this patch a hotfix will be pushed a day after to correct these issues thank you for understanding

This event has taken me some amount of time to put together with a fair amount of custom content, I hope everyone enjoys it Happy Halloween.

I would like to add a special thanks to Shedmon the main 3d artist for the game which has created most of this content for this event.

known issues

There are currently some known issues with vehicles not always syncing correctly when being dismounted when moving, this seems to be related to chaos physics in Unreal Engine 5, to avoid this issue I would recommend stopping before exiting your vehicle for the time being.

Localization updates do take time so if there are any missing translations, please be aware these will be translated in future updates.

