Update v1.3.4

Share · View all patches · Build 9780679 · Last edited 23 October 2022 – 13:59:05 UTC by Wendy

Greetings explorers,

Another maintenance/bugfix update drops:

new: when landed the HUD now indicates gravity direction with respect to the ship. This makes disembarkment less risky.

new: map: added selected planetary system indicator.

changed: map: connected isolated sectors so that they can be unlocked.

changed: increased gravity on random planets to make walking easier.

fixed: issue that caused jumpy planet deformations.

fixed: issue that caused floating walking behavior.

Thanks again for your feedback! Keep it coming...

Please let me know what you'd like to see in future updates!

nkm