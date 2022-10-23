 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Earth Analog update for 23 October 2022

Update v1.3.4

Share · View all patches · Build 9780679 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings explorers,

Another maintenance/bugfix update drops:

  • new: when landed the HUD now indicates gravity direction with respect to the ship. This makes disembarkment less risky.
  • new: map: added selected planetary system indicator.
  • changed: map: connected isolated sectors so that they can be unlocked.
  • changed: increased gravity on random planets to make walking easier.
  • fixed: issue that caused jumpy planet deformations.
  • fixed: issue that caused floating walking behavior.

Thanks again for your feedback! Keep it coming...

Please let me know what you'd like to see in future updates!

nkm

Changed files in this update

Earth Analog Content Depot 1203471
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link