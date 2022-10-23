Update v1.3.4

Greetings explorers,
Another maintenance/bugfix update drops:
- new: when landed the HUD now indicates gravity direction with respect to the ship. This makes disembarkment less risky.
- new: map: added selected planetary system indicator.
- changed: map: connected isolated sectors so that they can be unlocked.
- changed: increased gravity on random planets to make walking easier.
- fixed: issue that caused jumpy planet deformations.
- fixed: issue that caused floating walking behavior.
Thanks again for your feedback! Keep it coming...
Please let me know what you'd like to see in future updates!
nkm
Changed files in this update