Patch 9.4.0 (Silent Patch v1)

Change Log

Fixed stuck in fetching data screen

Fixed FN57 odd gunshot variant

It was a tough one, the issue was not showing up in-engine and also some users did not face the issue in build. So it was a phantom bug and thus it took us to build and test the game multiple times over the last few days to actually solve the issue. We apologies for the delay for people who had to face this issue.

Thank you for your patience, please make sure to report Toxicity, feedback & suggestions in our Discord server using the following links.

Discord Global Community : Zero Hour Official

Discord French Community : Zero Hour France