Zero Hour update for 23 October 2022

Patch 9.4.0 (Silent Patch v1)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Change Log

  • Fixed stuck in fetching data screen
  • Fixed FN57 odd gunshot variant

It was a tough one, the issue was not showing up in-engine and also some users did not face the issue in build. So it was a phantom bug and thus it took us to build and test the game multiple times over the last few days to actually solve the issue. We apologies for the delay for people who had to face this issue.

