Dead Containment | Update 0.4.0 - Patch 1

Share · View all patches · Build 9780579 · Last edited 23 October 2022 – 13:06:04 UTC by Wendy

Patch Notes:

Added direct input mouse option.

Changed multiplayer to use Steam SDK when connected to Steam

Changed multiplayer to use Advanced Sessions when not connected to Steam

Fixed friends list invites not working.

Fixed game details not updating in the lobby.

Fixed leaderboards in the demo showing the full games leaderboards

Fixed multiplayer not loading the next level.

Trello

You can follow the progress of Dead Containment by visiting the Trello page here. The page is updated regularly with what I'm working on, what's planned in the next update and the state of reported bugs.

Bug Reports

No one wants bugs in their game and I try to my best to squish any I see. However, if you do find any bugs that I missed then please post a report on the official bug report thread here.