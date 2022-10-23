 Skip to content

Dead Containment update for 23 October 2022

Dead Containment | Update 0.4.0 - Patch 1

Share · View all patches · Build 9780579 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes:

  • Added direct input mouse option.

  • Changed multiplayer to use Steam SDK when connected to Steam

  • Changed multiplayer to use Advanced Sessions when not connected to Steam

  • Fixed friends list invites not working.

  • Fixed game details not updating in the lobby.

  • Fixed leaderboards in the demo showing the full games leaderboards

  • Fixed multiplayer not loading the next level.

Trello

You can follow the progress of Dead Containment by visiting the Trello page here. The page is updated regularly with what I'm working on, what's planned in the next update and the state of reported bugs.

Bug Reports

No one wants bugs in their game and I try to my best to squish any I see. However, if you do find any bugs that I missed then please post a report on the official bug report thread here.

