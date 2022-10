Insomnious finally got a content update!

Not much to say here besides

2 New Challenges have been added to Challenge Mode

2 New Achievements related to said challenges

Linux Support!

Why no MAC support?

I have no idea. Unity just won't let me build to MAC because of the version of steamworks I'm using for Insomnious. So MAC users still can't play Insomnious, sorry!

Happy 1 year of Insomnious!