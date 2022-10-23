[ADDED] Game Flow Retrieve Heartbeat by Name for Join Server

[ADDED] Game Flow Create Heartbeat for Create Server

[ADDED] Game Flow Update Heartbeat for Next Level call

[ADDED] Switch for Development on Game Flow Heartbeat

[ADDED] Foot IK to make the player model animations look better

[ADDED] Various Low Entry plugins

[FIXED] Defect where Game Flow was not updating the arena entry

[FIXED] Defect where Free for All End Game Scores had invalid entries

[FIXED] Defect with Main Menu where lighting was not correct

[FIXED] Defect with Input Mapping not compiling on Linux

[FIXED] Defect with Pivot Tool not compiling on Linux

[FIXED] Defect with Two Foot IK not compiling on Linux

[FIXED] Defect with Mesh Bake not compiling on Linux

[CHANGED] All decals to have a dirty value of 1.0

[CHANGED] Plugins whitelist settings

[REMOVED] Spectate mode as it conflicts with the game menu