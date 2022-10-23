The game is now presented in a 16:9 ratio, regardless of your actual screen ratio.
It should be playable now on any common resolution-settings.
Please report, if you have any problems, so we can fix them!
ATCo2 update for 23 October 2022
Fixed Screenresolution/-ratio Issues
The game is now presented in a 16:9 ratio, regardless of your actual screen ratio.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update