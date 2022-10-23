 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

ATCo2 update for 23 October 2022

Fixed Screenresolution/-ratio Issues

Share · View all patches · Build 9780483 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The game is now presented in a 16:9 ratio, regardless of your actual screen ratio.
It should be playable now on any common resolution-settings.
Please report, if you have any problems, so we can fix them!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2108401
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link