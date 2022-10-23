Added an option to load all special effects at startup. (This will reduce lag in combat.)
Fixed a problem of going through a wall when activating a skill.
Fixed a bug that the game sometimes does not progress when Meldine is defeated in Chapter 10.
ASTLIBRA ～生きた証～ Revision update for 23 October 2022
V1.0.8
