ASTLIBRA ～生きた証～ Revision update for 23 October 2022

V1.0.8

Share · View all patches · Build 9780428 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added an option to load all special effects at startup. (This will reduce lag in combat.)
Fixed a problem of going through a wall when activating a skill.
Fixed a bug that the game sometimes does not progress when Meldine is defeated in Chapter 10.

