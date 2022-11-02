New patch in publicbeta making relationships matter when recruiting (v171)

Hi everyone, I've released a new patch in the publicbeta branch. The main addition in this one is that when you are recruiting people, they won't join you if they have a family member or a friend or lover in the community they would leave behind, and that other person doesn't want to join. This means you can sometimes recruit a little chain of people at once, as someone brings all their relatives with them. Or sometimes you can't recruit someone because their spouse doesn't want to. That's just how the cookie crumbles. (Speaking of cookies, I stopped them from being used for gifts for now as they could be mass produced and given to anyone and so felt a bit too overpowered.)

When people leave your community they'll also take their friends/lovers/family with them. But they'll only leave if they all want to (or you kick one of them out). So I guess it's a little less likely that people will leave you when things go wrong. When recruiting from a group of refugees, they will all join you at once (regardless of whether they are related etc), as I felt it didn't really make sense for only one to join, when they are all looking for a home. Lastly, none of this applies if you threaten people to recruit them.

There has been a mod out for some time called Relationships Matter which did something similar to the above, but I've implemented it differently. So this should supersede that mod, but thank you to the mod author for filling in the gaps there while I worked on other things, I think it was one of the most commonly used mods and I greatly appreciated its existence. (If you are using the mod, remember v171 is still just in publicbeta, so don't stop using it until it gets into the main branch).

Here's the full changelist:

Relationships matter when asking people to join your community

Increased probability of guns on some of the mid-game raiders

Fix for followers not depositing wood and minerals that they mine while following someone

Slowed down limping non-zombie characters a little

Fix for fleeing NPCs sometimes stopping and turning round while you are right behind them

NPCs rescuing their teammates give up a little more easily when you shoot them

Fix for trees sometimes being deleted when multiple lumberjacks chop them

Fix for organizers dropping off clothes and backpacks after you set them to wear them

Past tense versions of some memory speeches, for eulogies

Fix for occasional crash when placing crops in multiplayer

Fix for arrows and bullets bouncing off invisible buildings that are under construction

Some new hints and tooltips introducing skills, bandages, shovels, assassinations and white strain

Fix for characters getting into an infinite loop auto-depositing sealed containers which they were try to use to get water

Fix for one of a stackable item being seen as insanely valuable gift when you have multiple of them in your inventory

Fix for war breaking out between your community and NPCs if someone got zombified and someone else accidentally hurt a human while trying to shoot the zombie

Stopped cookies from being used as gifts for now, they were too overpowered

Reduced range at which you can hear footsteps, and added sliders for footstep sound range and volume in the Sound Debug menu

Added SetSkill and SetPersonality events to script editor

Editor crash fix

Allow you to continue Turf War, Rebellion and Intimidation quests if they wanted the body of the leader, but they were buried, by just returning any other body from the community

Fix for NPCs taking unconscious people to their base if enemies are currently in the base

Fix for a case where NPCs sometimes got stuck forever in combat or just died of their wounds

Fix for zombies sometimes running when the targeting display shows them as crippled (after you hit them with a molotov)

I'm also moving v170, which I released to publicbeta a couple of weeks ago, to the main branch. Here's what's in that:

Sounds for footsteps, bushes, wind in leaves

Fix for fleeing algorithm that meant rabbits etc would often run towards you instead of actually fleeing

Fix for everyone in your community hating you if you destroy a snowman with molotovs

Fix for blood loss recovering when you have unbandaged wounds from a blunt object

Lumberjacks won't chop down baby trees

Fix for big performance drop when a character is set on fire

A few fixes for speeches characters say when finding resources

What's this publicbeta thing?

v171 will be in the "publicbeta" branch for a while, before pushing it to the main game. If you want to try the latest features as they come out (and help test them!) it's a good idea to start using this branch. But keep in mind:

Because it's the bleeding edge it could be less stable

If you want to be able to play online co-op with someone you'll need to be on the same version as them

If you go back from the "publicbeta" branch to the main branch you may not be able to load savegames created on "publicbeta".

To use publicbeta, just right-click on Survivalist: Invisible Strain in your Steam library and go to Properties, then Betas and in the drop-down select "publicbeta".