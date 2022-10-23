V1.03 QOL Patch

V1.03 PATCH NOTES

Hey everyone, this is just a smaller QOL patch aimed at improving the player experience and improving already existing content, with a few adjustments to systems, towers, and enemies. Let's get started:

==SMALL IMPROVEMENTS==

Corrosion Debuff has been reworked:

Damage over time: 5 p/stack + 12 damage per extra point of resistances -> 7 p/stack flat

Attack Reduction: Removed!

NEW EFFECT: Now reduces enemy armor permanently by 0.04 p/stack every second while active! Can reduce enemy armor to 0.8, causing them to take extra PHYSICAL damage

Added a next level button when you complete a level

Added a scrollbar in World Select for individual worlds (some people couldn't see the other levels in the world... yikes)

==BUG FIXES==

Fixed bug that prevented hydra cannon slow from applying

Sandstorms will no longer occur before the game starts

Overlord no longer does an attack VFX upon spawn

Fixed Overlord's tower frying attack

The UI is now opaque! (You can't click through it and accidentally select towers)

A level will now always start on 1x speed

Fixed radar applying its heal every 0.1 second instead of 1 seconds (That made it absolutely OP)

==TOWER CHANGES==

Hydra Cannon ->

Explosion Radius nerfed to 8 at all levels

Fire Rate nerfed from 2.5/2.5/2.75/3.1 -> 2.3/2.5/2.7/2.9

Damage adjusted from 25/71/124/178 to 34/65/92/123

(Developer's notes: After the bugfix, which added back slowing to hydra cannon's projectiles, we believed that it would be too OP to have hydra cannon in this current state - so we're going to tone down the rest of it)

Corrosive Shot ->

See rework of Corrosion

(Developer's notes: The tower may be a bit overtuned given the recent rework, however we'll be paying close attention to it and adjusting it if needed)

Frostfire Laser ->

Burn points applied per tick increased from 1/1/2/3 -> 1/2/3/4

(Developer's notes: Frostfire Laser is struggling a bit and is not really seeing the usefulness we envision it to have. Giving it a buff to better allow it to apply burn stacks)

Radar ->

Level 3 defender heal per second (8% max hp -> 10 + 6% max hp (capped at 40))

(Developer's notes: We realised that tankier defenders such as the Paladin are being completely broken by the overpowered heal of the radar, even post fix, but weaker defenders are barely benefiting from this, so this adjustment will help allow the radar to better support weaker defenders while not making tankier ones unkillable)

Level 4 economy towers (Cookie Oven, Energy Pylon, Cube Corp) overclock buff nerfed from 100% increase to 80% increase

(Developer's notes: SPOILER to all people playing on prestige mode, cube corp and radar combined with either reactor or hot shot spam was a bit too overtuned. Nerfing the synergy to make sure that isn't an instant win button.)

Hot Shot ->

(On Auroris) Heat Rate 3 at all levels -> 4 at all levels (to other towers, it cannot freeze)

Damage nerfed from 20/31/44/58 to 16/27/39/50

Burn stacks p/hit 12/15/17/20 to 8/14/22/30

Explosion radius reduced from 1/1/1/2 to 0.25/0.5/0.75/1

(Developer's notes: We believe that hot-shot is a bit too easy to use and a bit too generalist, completely outclassing the Cube Launcher. We're going to make it stronger on Auroris by buffing its heat rate, but stripping away a bit of its early-game damage and crowd-controlling abilities, while buffing the burn effect. We hope that these changes allow it to become more of a reliable debuff-applying tower rather than a generic DPS)

==ENEMY CHANGES (ALL STATS ARE BASED ON CHALLENGE MODE)==

Juggernaut ->

HP increased to 425 (from 380)

Armor increased to 2

Diplomat ->

HP increased to 275 (from 200)

Guardian ->

HP increased to 145 (from 90)

Speed decreased to 1.25 (from 1.3)

Shelletor ->

HP decreased to 75 (from 90)

Overlord (BOSS) ->

HP increased to 41500 (from 33000)

AI will now always prioritise spawning Underlords if none are alive.

======

That's it for this patch! Stay tuned for a larger content update (V1.1) coming soon, and we'll catch you there!

Hyperreal Games