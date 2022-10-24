Share · View all patches · Build 9780344 · Last edited 24 October 2022 – 07:06:13 UTC by Wendy

Hey everyone!

To celebrate Halloween, we've added new spooky Furniture to the game, to decorate your shops with!

Make sure to play "A Hero's Rest" during our Halloween Event to get access to the new Items ːsummerghostː

We wish you a Happy Halloween!

Patchnotes Halloween Update

New:

Added Limited-Time Halloween-Themed Items: New Exterior Decorations: Carved Pumpkins, Spooky Tree Lantern, Wrought Iron Fence New Interior Decorations: Candle-lit Pumpkin, Assortment of Jars



Once unlocked these items will stay unlocked for future playthroughs, even after the event's end.

Changes

Changed the Layout of Armour Preview Buttons to clarify that it just previews the gender. It is not necessary to craft different Armours depending on the Hero's gender.

When closing the build menu while still attempting to build an item, the item will now be canceled in the same manner as if pressing ESC.

Fixes & Improvements