Hey everyone!
To celebrate Halloween, we've added new spooky Furniture to the game, to decorate your shops with!
Make sure to play "A Hero's Rest" during our Halloween Event to get access to the new Items ːsummerghostː
We wish you a Happy Halloween!
Patchnotes Halloween Update
New:
-
Added Limited-Time Halloween-Themed Items:
- New Exterior Decorations: Carved Pumpkins, Spooky Tree Lantern, Wrought Iron Fence
- New Interior Decorations: Candle-lit Pumpkin, Assortment of Jars
Once unlocked these items will stay unlocked for future playthroughs, even after the event's end.
Changes
- Changed the Layout of Armour Preview Buttons to clarify that it just previews the gender. It is not necessary to craft different Armours depending on the Hero's gender.
- When closing the build menu while still attempting to build an item, the item will now be canceled in the same manner as if pressing ESC.
Fixes & Improvements
- Fixed a bug where Royal Tokens XP wasn't being displayed after loading the game.
- Fixed a bug where the Tier 4 Capes displayed that they needed Iron Tier 2 to craft, while they actually needed Leather Tier 2. The Icon now displays the correct item.
Changed files in this update