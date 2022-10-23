v2.0.2 - Party Fixes, Boost Improvements, Network Optimisations

Hey all! Here's the patch notes for v2.0.2, if you have any feedback please add a comment here or leave a review on Steam :)
Boosts
I've changed the way boosts work so that you don't lose boost time when activating a new boost.
You can now freely change between each boost type (1.5x, 2.0x and 3.0x), and your time in-game will be deducted from the total boost time.
Yep I have a lot of boosts for..... testing purposes
Next Steps
I'll be mainly working on UI/UX improvements next, mainly around the loadout/preset UI and the contesting/objective UI in game. The majority of new players get confused here so I'd like to clear it all up.
Changelog
Fixes
- Fixed a startup issue related to rendering presets
- The Sprint Overrides Crouch setting is now correctly applied on startup when set to Sprint
- Quick play will no longer attempt to join servers running old versions
- Active Allegiance is no longer reset to Devoid on startup
- Fixed local stat saving for European players
- Friends who start the game after you will now appear in the social sidebar
- Fixed party issues when the owner leaves the party
- Party invites now disappear after accepting/rejecting them (thanks for helping fix this Temeski)
- Fixed party isues when the owner kicks a member
- Fixed issues with using the 'Click to return to the battle' bar when in a party
- Servers no longer randomly die when a player connects with a party
Changes
- Better exit icon in the top-right
- Exit icon changed to a double-click rather than click-and-hold
- Boosts are no longer 'activated'. Instead you can switch between boost types freely, and in-game time will be deducted from the boost's time total
- The bottom connection banner now turns green when your party leader joins a match
- Servers on the server list that are running older/newer versions are now tinted red and can't be clicked
Additions
- 'Purchased' text on the Supporter and Block packs in the store
Optimisations
- Reduced network bandwidth by 35%
- Removed freeze when changing between audio output device
