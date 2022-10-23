v2.0.2 - Party Fixes, Boost Improvements, Network Optimisations

Hey all! Here's the patch notes for v2.0.2, if you have any feedback please add a comment here or leave a review on Steam :)

Boosts

I've changed the way boosts work so that you don't lose boost time when activating a new boost.

You can now freely change between each boost type (1.5x, 2.0x and 3.0x), and your time in-game will be deducted from the total boost time.

Yep I have a lot of boosts for..... testing purposes

Next Steps

I'll be mainly working on UI/UX improvements next, mainly around the loadout/preset UI and the contesting/objective UI in game. The majority of new players get confused here so I'd like to clear it all up.

Changelog

Fixes

Fixed a startup issue related to rendering presets

The Sprint Overrides Crouch setting is now correctly applied on startup when set to Sprint

Quick play will no longer attempt to join servers running old versions

Active Allegiance is no longer reset to Devoid on startup

Fixed local stat saving for European players

Friends who start the game after you will now appear in the social sidebar

Fixed party issues when the owner leaves the party

Party invites now disappear after accepting/rejecting them (thanks for helping fix this Temeski)

Fixed party isues when the owner kicks a member

Fixed issues with using the 'Click to return to the battle' bar when in a party

Servers no longer randomly die when a player connects with a party

Changes

Better exit icon in the top-right

Exit icon changed to a double-click rather than click-and-hold

Boosts are no longer 'activated'. Instead you can switch between boost types freely, and in-game time will be deducted from the boost's time total

The bottom connection banner now turns green when your party leader joins a match

Servers on the server list that are running older/newer versions are now tinted red and can't be clicked

Additions

'Purchased' text on the Supporter and Block packs in the store

Optimisations