Sector's Edge update for 23 October 2022

v2.0.2 - Party Fixes, Boost Improvements, Network Optimisations

Share · View all patches · Build 9780341 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey all! Here's the patch notes for v2.0.2, if you have any feedback please add a comment here or leave a review on Steam :)

Boosts

I've changed the way boosts work so that you don't lose boost time when activating a new boost.

You can now freely change between each boost type (1.5x, 2.0x and 3.0x), and your time in-game will be deducted from the total boost time.

Yep I have a lot of boosts for..... testing purposes

Next Steps

I'll be mainly working on UI/UX improvements next, mainly around the loadout/preset UI and the contesting/objective UI in game. The majority of new players get confused here so I'd like to clear it all up.

Changelog

Fixes
  • Fixed a startup issue related to rendering presets
  • The Sprint Overrides Crouch setting is now correctly applied on startup when set to Sprint
  • Quick play will no longer attempt to join servers running old versions
  • Active Allegiance is no longer reset to Devoid on startup
  • Fixed local stat saving for European players
  • Friends who start the game after you will now appear in the social sidebar
  • Fixed party issues when the owner leaves the party
  • Party invites now disappear after accepting/rejecting them (thanks for helping fix this Temeski)
  • Fixed party isues when the owner kicks a member
  • Fixed issues with using the 'Click to return to the battle' bar when in a party
  • Servers no longer randomly die when a player connects with a party
Changes
  • Better exit icon in the top-right
  • Exit icon changed to a double-click rather than click-and-hold
  • Boosts are no longer 'activated'. Instead you can switch between boost types freely, and in-game time will be deducted from the boost's time total
  • The bottom connection banner now turns green when your party leader joins a match
  • Servers on the server list that are running older/newer versions are now tinted red and can't be clicked
Additions
  • 'Purchased' text on the Supporter and Block packs in the store
Optimisations
  • Reduced network bandwidth by 35%
  • Removed freeze when changing between audio output device

