Pixelmancer Update 0.46 - Soul Mastery Feature!

What's up Pixelmancer fans, Gem here and welcome to update 0.46!
- - - UPDATES & BUG FIXES - - -
- Added Soul Mastery feature! (Defeat X amount of enemies to increase your Luckstones)
- Added Luckstones (Luckstones is basically your luck level (Yellow gems), the higher your Luckstone the higher the chance for Soulstones to drop)
- Added tips in the menu
- Changed Novacast description
- Re-adjusted the Soulstone icon on upgrade button (It was off-centre and it was triggering my OCD lol)
- Added 15 Steam Achievements
- Increased fire rate for Nocavast
- Fixed the aim cursor indicator of out of mana for Novacast
- - - PERSONAL MESSAGE FROM DEV - - -
Soul Mastery is here! I've had quite a few requests to increase the drop rate of Soulstones but I had a feature planned where you can play to increase your Soulstone drop rate. Introducing a new gem called "Luckstones" which can be increased through the Soul Mastery system
I was expecting this update to go live next weekend as I thought it would take longer than expected, I surprised myself that I had already finished working on the update today and added a bunch of quality of life changes and bug fixes on the way
Changed files in this update