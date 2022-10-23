 Skip to content

Pixelmancer update for 23 October 2022

Pixelmancer Update 0.46 - Soul Mastery Feature!

What's up Pixelmancer fans, Gem here and welcome to update 0.46!

- - - UPDATES & BUG FIXES - - -
  • Added Soul Mastery feature! (Defeat X amount of enemies to increase your Luckstones)
  • Added Luckstones (Luckstones is basically your luck level (Yellow gems), the higher your Luckstone the higher the chance for Soulstones to drop)
  • Added tips in the menu
  • Changed Novacast description
  • Re-adjusted the Soulstone icon on upgrade button (It was off-centre and it was triggering my OCD lol)
  • Added 15 Steam Achievements
  • Increased fire rate for Nocavast
  • Fixed the aim cursor indicator of out of mana for Novacast
- - - PERSONAL MESSAGE FROM DEV - - -

Soul Mastery is here! I've had quite a few requests to increase the drop rate of Soulstones but I had a feature planned where you can play to increase your Soulstone drop rate. Introducing a new gem called "Luckstones" which can be increased through the Soul Mastery system

I was expecting this update to go live next weekend as I thought it would take longer than expected, I surprised myself that I had already finished working on the update today and added a bunch of quality of life changes and bug fixes on the way

