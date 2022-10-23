Pixelmancer Update 0.46 - Soul Mastery Feature!

What's up Pixelmancer fans, Gem here and welcome to update 0.46!

Added Soul Mastery feature! (Defeat X amount of enemies to increase your Luckstones)

Added Luckstones (Luckstones is basically your luck level (Yellow gems), the higher your Luckstone the higher the chance for Soulstones to drop)

Added tips in the menu

Changed Novacast description

Re-adjusted the Soulstone icon on upgrade button (It was off-centre and it was triggering my OCD lol)

Added 15 Steam Achievements

Increased fire rate for Nocavast

Fixed the aim cursor indicator of out of mana for Novacast

- - - PERSONAL MESSAGE FROM DEV - - -

Soul Mastery is here! I've had quite a few requests to increase the drop rate of Soulstones but I had a feature planned where you can play to increase your Soulstone drop rate. Introducing a new gem called "Luckstones" which can be increased through the Soul Mastery system

I was expecting this update to go live next weekend as I thought it would take longer than expected, I surprised myself that I had already finished working on the update today and added a bunch of quality of life changes and bug fixes on the way