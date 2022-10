Share · View all patches · Build 9780240 · Last edited 23 October 2022 – 11:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone from a new update of Winter and People!

I know Winter and People is too challenging for new players. That's why I increased the quest time to 60 minutes for all cities. Now you can gather resources to the fullest and clash with your enemies.

I continue to develop it for you to have more fun and better times.

Good games!