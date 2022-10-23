Sanctum Breach: Rebirth V 0.2.5 A Fragmented Future

Greetings! Patch v 0.2.5 marks 25% of the way through Early Access development and I wanted to thank everyone for their continued support and feedback, it really does help :)

This patch brings another round of bug fixes, polish and balance changes to the game alongside the addition of a new Endgame feature: Fragments.

Here is the full list of patch notes:

Replaced "Level Up" text with "Level: x!" notification.

Added SFX for level up.

Reduced loot drop rates by about 20%.

Added SFX to Attribute point allocation, Skill Tree point allocation and Tempus of Echoes point allocation.

Increased Basic Attack speed by 50%.

Reduced Z axis on blood splatter.

Increased lifespan of blood splatter.

Increased Radius of Player Light, but slightly reduced brightness.

Player Damage light is now affected by Current Life.

Dramatically increased the Experience granted by Quests.

Added markers to the Minimap and Overlay map for Vendors, NPC's, Quest Items, Stash and Blacksmith Anvil.

Improved Player and Enemy Movement.

Reduced the height of "Lacerated Soul" spikes.

Buffed a lot of Enemies in Normal difficulty.

Reduced Crit Damage of Rare enemies in Normal difficulty.

Increased the amount of Exp required from levels 8-15 by about 30%.

Added a few more information messages for actions.

Improved Freeze and Stun visual mechanics.

Added more Abilities for basic enemies.

Increased the Radius of "Fiery", "Necrotic", "Chaotic" and "Icy" to 450 up from 300.

Adjusted Enemy Pack Sizes, Normal and Brutal has less enemies, Nightmare and Inferno has the same and Endgame Content has more.

Improved Boss mechanics.

End of Act Bosses now drop a Loot chest which has a 20% chance to drop a Unique item from that Act (and difficulty).

Improved Camera fading of Objects.

Added "Fragments" to the game. These are Endgame Zones that can be teleported to using an item/s which are found in Inferno difficulty Acts. They have regular enemies, a Boss at the end a Chest that unlocks once the boss is defeated. This chest has an increased chance to drop Unique and Set items specific to the Act the Fragment belongs to. The Fragments scale with Inferno difficulty and are subject to random Enemy Modifiers upon entry of the zone. If you die inside the zone, you cannot re-enter and will need a new Fragment to do so. There is 8 Fragments to be found in total, good luck!

As always any feedback or bug reports let me know!

Cheers,

Sam