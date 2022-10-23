 Skip to content

Void Scrappers update for 23 October 2022

Hotfix 1.10

View all patches · Build 9780049

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Limited the amount of damage numbers that can spawn, in order to safeguard performance.

Fixed error generated by spawning too many damage numbers.

Fixed permanent upgrades not being updated properly.

