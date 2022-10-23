Dawn of Corruption [0.7.1] Release Notes!

Hello everyone!

Got some pretty cool stuff for this version!

As the first part of the Nyx dungeon rework, I worked a lot on writing new scenes that invest players in the strange and enticing world of Nyx.

Instead of a dungeon with set rooms, you now explore random rooms that offer choices and consequences that can help unlock the path to Apothus's realm.

I hope you enjoy!

Thanks again for the support. Stay tuned for more cool stuff coming next month <3

Release Notes 0.7.1:

Features:

Reworked exploration of the Nyx dungeon.

-You can now explore randomly picked rooms that will lead back to the main hall.

-Clearing a room will build progress to unlock the path to Apothus's realm.

-You currently must clear 3 rooms to unlock it.

Drenth's room and the Nyx Spawn encounter have been reworked into rooms to explore with that system.

Added the Nyx spawn pit room.

Added the Gym room.

Dying in the Nyx dungeon now brings you back to the main hall instead of the Golden Bastion.

The minotaur guard now joins your party after saying the right name to him.

Added "Nyx Induced Workout" ability

Reworked the "Restart" button into a "New Game +" button that allows you to restart the game with your acquired achievement abilities as if you reached an ending.

Sounds:

All four rooms of the Nyx dungeon have voice acting for their NSFW scenes.

Bugfixes:

Fixed an issue where player info would get corrupted upon triggering a New Game +

Fixed cycles counter not increasing on New Game +

This version is NOT compatible with saves from 0.7.0 but you can now restart the game with your Essence, Achievements and Exp from older saves!

https://www.patreon.com/sombreve

https://gumroad.com/sombreve

https://dawnofcorruption.net/