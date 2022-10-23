Fixed a bug where the game would fail to load the 3rd level after completing the 2nd.
Fixed some lighting and reflection issues on level 2.
Made some changes to the damage and reset rate of the cannon defense.
Fixed a ui bug showing the wrong input keys to upgrade, repair and sell Defenses when inside of "Build Mode"
The Guardian Stone update for 23 October 2022
Hot Fix 1.0.3
Fixed a bug where the game would fail to load the 3rd level after completing the 2nd.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update