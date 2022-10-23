 Skip to content

The Guardian Stone update for 23 October 2022

Hot Fix 1.0.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug where the game would fail to load the 3rd level after completing the 2nd.
Fixed some lighting and reflection issues on level 2.
Made some changes to the damage and reset rate of the cannon defense.
Fixed a ui bug showing the wrong input keys to upgrade, repair and sell Defenses when inside of "Build Mode"

