Secret language support.
Now K-Gamers can play it with their native language.
To play in K language, click the green "unlike... life" rather than start on the title screen.
To play in English, simply click start on the title screen.
A Smooth Game (Unlike... Life) update for 23 October 2022
Update Note For 23 Oct 2022
