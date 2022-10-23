 Skip to content

A Smooth Game (Unlike... Life) update for 23 October 2022

Update Note For 23 Oct 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9779753 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Secret language support.
Now K-Gamers can play it with their native language.
To play in K language, click the green "unlike... life" rather than start on the title screen.
To play in English, simply click start on the title screen.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2142101
  • Loading history…
