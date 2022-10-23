Act XIII: Air & Darkness now live

This build has not been seen in a public branch.



Act XIII: Air & Darkness is now complete, and available on the Beta branch of Book 2. This is the 2nd out of 5 (or possibly 6) Acts in Book 3, and opens with the player arriving in Kyoto. Expect epic, fun and erotic times, exploring Akane's homeland. Adds another 20 days of primary storyline, lots of side content and returns some options from Book 2 that were missing in the opening act of Book 3.



The main theme for Act XIII is of course Mab, the Queen of Air & Darkness. Spend some time with this mysterious and volatile character, and explore the origins of the Fae.



Finally, it advances the main storyline by 20 days. Go on a date with Emily, flirt with Katie and cozy up with your Chosen.



With that done it's time to start work on Act XIII+. Act+ updates are a 'world expansion' sprint, focused on adding side quests and optional content. Act XIII+ will focus on the King's Dragon, adding content that can be played across much of Book 3. Friends will visit, good times will be had, and Jenny's Book 3 Questline (You Raise Me Up) will be completed.

A reminder that there are 3 build branches for this game:

Default: Just Book 2, for people who prefer to play just the complete game.

Beta: Which contains the latest complete Book 3 content as well (In this case Act XIII).

Development: Which contains the bleeding edge content (bugs and all), as I develop it.

As always, hope you like it. If you want to do beta testing I totally recommend joining the Discord ( https://discord.gg/NQrQrht)