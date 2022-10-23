TAKIBI update 1.1

TAKIBI has been updated as follows!
Fallen leaves can now be collected by clicking and holding.
The morning is shortened and the night is lengthened.
The number of items that can be collected has been generally increased so that there is more room for more items.
Fixed a bug that prevented points from being obtained.
