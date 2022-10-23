 Skip to content

TAKIBI update for 23 October 2022

TAKIBI update 1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9779610

TAKIBI has been updated as follows!
Fallen leaves can now be collected by clicking and holding.
The morning is shortened and the night is lengthened.
The number of items that can be collected has been generally increased so that there is more room for more items.
Fixed a bug that prevented points from being obtained.

