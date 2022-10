Share · View all patches · Build 9779493 · Last edited 23 October 2022 – 05:46:04 UTC by Wendy

-Adjusted Temperature Damage.

-Adjusted lake filling speed when it rains.

-Adjusted the mesh of the skeleton appearing outside the animal's body.

-Adjusted group system when going Selection or when growing.

-Adjusted water particle removal when the animal steps into the ponds.

For more information and details, join our Discord:

https://discord.gg/W74J9Xz67N

Thank you all very much!

High Brazil Studio