 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Animalia Survival update for 23 October 2022

Update 108.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9779157 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Adjusted leopard climbing
-Adjusted the size of the HUD that was the wrong size

For more information and details log into our Discord:
https://discord.gg/W74J9Xz67N

Thank you all very much!

High Brazil Studio.

Changed files in this update

Animalia Survival Content Depot 1364291
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link