Patch v0.3 - Community bug fixes, inventory overall and more!

Hello everyone!

As promised here is v0.3.

This one addresses many of the comments in the discord and forum, and of course, keep them coming.

For v0.3 these are the changes:

Camera System

A request was an option to have an Uncharted Style camera system. This can now be toggled in the settings to lock or unlock the 3rd person camera (Replacing the spring camera).

Waapon Inventory overall

Weapons can now be added to your inventory. You can still just have two on your person for quick access, but you can keep additional weapons in your inventory.

Stats have been added to the inventory window.

These include total game time and your score. Your score is also added to the global leaderboard. (Also your player level is calculated by taking your score and dividing it by 30.)

Fixed Achievements

The fishing achievement works now as well as tracking the global leaderboard for fish caught, the horse achievement is fixed as well.

Other changes:

-Fixed the training room bug where you get stuck in it the second time.

-Health tonic can be sold in the shop

-Meat can be sold in the shop

-Your horse whistle works

-Horse spawn when you leave the church in the black forest

-If you kill the Fisherman the shop closes

-You can now select how long you sleep for

-Silver arrow damage has been nurfed in the final boss fight

In the upcoming patches, I'll be looking to add more side quests to the game and not just focus on bug fixes, so you can look forward to that!

If you have not already, please join the discord and continue to comment in the forums, I check them often.

-DangerousBob