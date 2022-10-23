Kojimachi Halloween

Share · View all patches · Build 9778928 · Last edited 23 October 2022 – 01:09:07 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Halloween is almost here!

We've added lots of new content for you to decorate your island with and to enjoy on your island!

New crow pet!

12 new Halloween themed decorations!

7 hats that your pet can wear! Dress them up for Halloween!

The easel has been added to the decoration shop too! You can place it on your island and paint a picture to show on your island!

The pond has a fishing mini-game where you can catch fish to give your pet a hunger bonus!

We will be adding new hats and mini-games in future updates!