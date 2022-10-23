 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Kojimachi update for 23 October 2022

Kojimachi Halloween

Share · View all patches · Build 9778928 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Halloween is almost here!

We've added lots of new content for you to decorate your island with and to enjoy on your island!

New crow pet!
12 new Halloween themed decorations!
7 hats that your pet can wear! Dress them up for Halloween!

The easel has been added to the decoration shop too! You can place it on your island and paint a picture to show on your island!

The pond has a fishing mini-game where you can catch fish to give your pet a hunger bonus!

We will be adding new hats and mini-games in future updates!

Changed depots in development branch

View more data in app history for build 9778928
Depot 1880021
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link