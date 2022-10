Hi folks,

DemonCrawl's third annual Halloween event is here! We have new holiday avatars, items, and more. Read on to find out more!

This event will run through November 7th. Have fun! 🎃

Huh, that was weird. It was almost like...

...Nevermind. It's probably nothing. Go get some Halloween candy in DemonCrawl! And don't forget - you can still earn rewards from previous Halloween events if you missed those the first time around.