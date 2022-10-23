_The majority of work done for 0.3.7 contains fixes for the mobile version, but some changes relate to Steam as well.
– Chris_
FIXES & IMPROVEMENTS
Steam:
Created a EULA regarding the Valve Anti-Cheat (VAC) system being utilized.
The Account tab now states the status of the Valve Anti-Cheat system.
Clarified in-game text if a user has a VAC ban, even if from a different game.
Miscellaneous:
Added checks to the Inventory and Merchant menus to ensure items are refreshed properly.
Enabled Unity's "incremental garbage collection" setting to try and resolve stuttering issues.
Improved integrity of certain integers.
When using the main menu, corner info is now hidden if post-processing effects are disabled.
When using the Dev Bar, updated text to say "Dev mode enabled" rather than "Cheats enabled".
