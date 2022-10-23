 Skip to content

Tallowmere 2: Curse of the Kittens update for 23 October 2022

0.3.7

Last edited by Wendy

_The majority of work done for 0.3.7 contains fixes for the mobile version, but some changes relate to Steam as well.

– Chris_

FIXES & IMPROVEMENTS

Steam:

  • Created a EULA regarding the Valve Anti-Cheat (VAC) system being utilized.

  • The Account tab now states the status of the Valve Anti-Cheat system.

  • Clarified in-game text if a user has a VAC ban, even if from a different game.

Miscellaneous:

  • Added checks to the Inventory and Merchant menus to ensure items are refreshed properly.

  • Enabled Unity's "incremental garbage collection" setting to try and resolve stuttering issues.

  • Improved integrity of certain integers.

  • When using the main menu, corner info is now hidden if post-processing effects are disabled.

  • When using the Dev Bar, updated text to say "Dev mode enabled" rather than "Cheats enabled".

