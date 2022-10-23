Share · View all patches · Build 9778737 · Last edited 23 October 2022 – 23:09:05 UTC by Wendy

_The majority of work done for 0.3.7 contains fixes for the mobile version, but some changes relate to Steam as well.

– Chris_

FIXES & IMPROVEMENTS

Steam:

Created a EULA regarding the Valve Anti-Cheat (VAC) system being utilized.

The Account tab now states the status of the Valve Anti-Cheat system.

Clarified in-game text if a user has a VAC ban, even if from a different game.

Miscellaneous: