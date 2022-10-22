Quests are now slightly more epic than before, with each quest consisting of multiple stages.

When you first begin your quest, there will be multiple approaches you can choose from.

Once you've chosen your 3-stage approach, you can complete each stage via the same mechanic as before (item/ability), or via a new mechanic called action choices. The action choices presents you with multiple ways to complete the task, each of which will influence the outcome of the story in its own way.