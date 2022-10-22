Increased the green monster's starting health to 100 HP from 10 HP.
Increased the blue monster's starting health to 300 HP from 30 HP.
Increased the starting turret damage from 100 to 500.
Reduced the starting heal amount of the health pillar from 50 HP to 25 HP.
Reduced the heal amount increment per purchase from 50 HP to 25 HP.
Pillars Of Protection update for 22 October 2022
Made the Tower Defense difficulty harder.
Increased the green monster's starting health to 100 HP from 10 HP.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update