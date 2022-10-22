 Skip to content

Pillars Of Protection update for 22 October 2022

Made the Tower Defense difficulty harder.

Share · View all patches · Build 9778724 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Increased the green monster's starting health to 100 HP from 10 HP.
Increased the blue monster's starting health to 300 HP from 30 HP.
Increased the starting turret damage from 100 to 500.
Reduced the starting heal amount of the health pillar from 50 HP to 25 HP.
Reduced the heal amount increment per purchase from 50 HP to 25 HP.

