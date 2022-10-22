1.0.16 - The game is still improving

I've been making continual updates and it should be a lot more stable now.

1.0.16

THE BITCH IS DEAD - Granny will stay dead now on your saves.

The dog and baby stay dead too.

Added now ambient audio to the house for more mood

The killer won't alert himself when he opens doors (getting stuck in doors)

You can't see bullet flares through the drawers and cabinets anymore

Fixed annoying FOV resets (let me know if any more remain that I missed)

More feedback when you try to climb. The game will tell you if you can't reach something - you probably have to stand on a chair for ceiling vents.

Fixed passable food buckets in the bucket room and hopefully improved the framerate.

Added a key outside for the barn door so you can't get softlocked.

The butcher's alert should no longer play forever if he's chasing you and gets stuck in a bear trap.

Opening doors should feel tighter.

Updates that are coming:

Fix issues with the victims dead bodies flying around the map or freezing in the air (even if it is funny)

Add the puppet combo logo back to the game (if we can find a video format that doesn't explode unity