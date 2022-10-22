 Skip to content

Baldi's Basics Classic Remastered update for 22 October 2022

Version 1.0.2 is now available!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.0.2 changelog
Hey everyone! I've got another handful of bug fixes for Baldi's Basics Classic Remastered!

  • Actually removed all mention of the quarter in Party style.
  • Fixed mirror mode permanently mirroring subtitles each time it was started.
  • Added more missing subtitles.
  • Fixed being able to get whirlpooled into the blocked off corner of one of the faculty rooms.
  • Fixed being able to click the exit button multiple times and queue up multiple "Thanks for playing!" clips before the game would quit. Also fixed being able to cancel that audio by clicking play, which broke the button.
  • Made more tweaks to secret things. Some secret things now require you to find other secret things first.

Unless something major comes up, this will probably be the last patch until the end of next week. Until then I'll keep fixing bugs and all those fixes will be in that update. Have fun!

