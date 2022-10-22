Hotfix 4.9.3 #RutonyChat

► #Twitch. Removed voice announcements from message voices.

► Game mode. Added online panel. The transparency setting now affects Game Mode as well. The setting Do not implement on clicks on the window is returned. Added display of the last few posts on the topic pages, so that there would be an initial filling. And in the case of the game mode, the window was not lost visually.

► The setting Show system messages by default is set. Since many do not understand where the system messages have gone. And the illusion was created that there was no connection to some site. The setting is temporarily closed for editing to create a smoother transition.