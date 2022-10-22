 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

RutonyChat update for 22 October 2022

Hotfix 4.9.3 #RutonyChat

Share · View all patches · Build 9778401 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

► #Twitch. Removed voice announcements from message voices.
► Game mode. Added online panel. The transparency setting now affects Game Mode as well. The setting Do not implement on clicks on the window is returned. Added display of the last few posts on the topic pages, so that there would be an initial filling. And in the case of the game mode, the window was not lost visually.
► The setting Show system messages by default is set. Since many do not understand where the system messages have gone. And the illusion was created that there was no connection to some site. The setting is temporarily closed for editing to create a smoother transition.

Changed files in this update

RutonyChat - Restream Server Depot 524661
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link