UPDATE NOW LIVE | Sandbox Update, EMS New Callouts + Equipment, Optimisation

Hello all,

We have just launched a major new update for Flashing Lights, which includes the EMS revamp and new content we've been working on, optimisation and some substantial additions to the sandbox menu. Thank you to everyone who has jumped onto the recent unstable versions and helped us to refine and improve the EMS content and optimisation.

Before we dive in, we want to mention that Flashing Lights is now available at a 50% discount, for one week only!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/605740

Sandbox Menu

We've added tons of fun new options to the sandbox menu, designed to allow you to make as much chaos as you could ask for. These new options include low/high gravity, fast player run speed, increased vehicle bounciness, amplified vehicle physics, a pedestrian spawner, and an item spawner.

Don't worry if this isn't your thing! When starting a multiplayer game you're able to decide whether or not to allow the sandbox menu, and when browsing for multiplayer games to join, you're able to see whether or not the server has the sandbox menu enabled.

To access the sandbox menu in-game, F6 is default key. If F6 does not bring up the menu, you may need to manually assign the key or reset all inputs to defaults.

Optimisation

We heard you loud and clear, and so we decided to bring forward some of our planned optimisation work. Game performance should now be notably better for some of you, depending on your specs. Let us know how you get on!

EMS Revamp + Callouts and Equipment

We're excited to have revamped and expanded on Flashing Lights' EMS content! You can now play numerous new callouts including Diabetic Emergency, Respiratory Failure, Allergic Reaction, Nausea and Chest Pain incidents. We've also added new medications, an oxygen mask, the ability to perform a blood glucose test, and an ambulance van - as well as updating textures for stretchers, fracture kits and defib models.

New

Ambulance Van for EMS

Stretcher now holds Medic Bag, Defibrillator and Fracture Kit that can be picked up by players

Reorganized Med Bag

EMS treatment UI

New medications

Oxygen Mask

Blood Glucose Test

Player spawn points at rural towns

New departments at Cod Town and Beach Town

Radio chatter background audio for police vehicles (default toggle F4, might need to manually map it in settings)

New EMS missions:

Diabetic Emergency [ID 3004]

Respiratory Failure [ID 3005]

Allergic Reaction [ID 3006]

Nausea [ID 3007]

Chest Pain [ID 3008]

Pedestrian move speed

Traffic speed

World physics (gravity, bounce factor)

Player move speed

Player vehicle physics

Fixes

Runtime and first time map loading optimizations

Pedestrian spawning at suburbs

Sometimes player could not move after respawn

EMS treatment multiplayer sync improvements

Stretcher model and texture updated

Fracture Kit model and texture updated

Defib model and texture updated

EMS trunk reorganized

Added toggle clothes in Defibrillator menu

Fixed an issue with returning to Med Bag menu after applying neck collar and bandages

Using "Move to stretcher" command broke the treatment if patient was not ready to be moved in some cases

Possible neck injury was showing on all patients

Patients didn't despawn when calling EMS AI transport outside of waypoint areas

Traffic AI could respawn stopped and with driver outside after being part of Officer Needs Assistance mission

Adjusted traffic advisor lights on SUV1 cars

Adjusted mirror lights on sedan cars

Visual update for buildings (Commercial signs)

Additional map decal/props updates and fixes

Ground phasing through highway roads

What's Next

We have plenty of new content and enhancements coming your way! Please note that due to moving forward the all important optimisation work, we have had to move back the rest of the October update. More sandbox mode options, animation fixes and AI pedestrian outfit variety will no longer launch this month - but they're still on the way. Keep an eye out for more news!

We can't wait for you to jump in and play today's new update. Let us know what you think!

Thanks,

The Flashing Lights Team