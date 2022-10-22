 Skip to content

Toast The Ghost update for 22 October 2022

Patch #2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This small patch aims to fix a rare bug where your character can become completely stuck (refuses to move). Time will tell!

Also prevented the Jump sound effect playing if you press Jump while shooting your toast :)

Have fun!

