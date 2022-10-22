 Skip to content

Skid Cities update for 22 October 2022

Quick typo update

22 October 2022

A quick update to fix a number of typos in the text content of the game. It's crazy how big the game got, for a solo developer: More than 1.600 unique text entries. Thanks to Kid Charlemagne in our Discord community for helping me spot some typos!

