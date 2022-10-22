 Skip to content

Rivalry warlord Sengoku update for 22 October 2022

2022.10.23update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

・The new battle system under experiment was made playable for the time being.
"In the future, the battle may switch to this one, or it may not switch."

・During battle (old), military commanders have hidden the retreat button.
・Increased the achievement increase at the time of proposal success and the achievement increase at the time of battle.
・Fixed a bug that caused the enemy's total strength to be incorrect when the battle ended due to time running out during battle (old).
・Other minor fixes

