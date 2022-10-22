FINAL CHAPTER OUT NOW!

Chapter 5

The time has finally come. We are releasing the final chapter of Psych, which will not only reveal the secrets behind Alex and Sam's story, but will also have a few surprises in store for you. We have learned from past chapters and wanted to give you much more impact than game time, so the fifth chapter, as previously announced, is not too long at about half an hour. Nevertheless, we have brought a lot of other improvements with this update, not only visual ones like even higher resolution textures or new details in the world of Psych, but also translations! You can currently play Psych in the following languages:

English

German

Chinese

Czech

For the other languages, the translations are already done, but still need to be added, which will happen very very soon. The following languages are affected:

Turkish

Russian

Spanish

Although we have taken the greatest care, we would like to ask you for your feedback! In order to find possibly overlooked bugs or to make further improvements in general. We expect at least one more update for Psych, which should improve the game experience and introduce the languages mentioned above.

Now let's move on to the content:

The biggest question that many people have already asked themselves is what can come next. Many thought at the end of the fourth chapter that this was already the end, but you will certainly be very surprised when you jump into the last chapter to find out the truth. We won't spoil anything here, but we can already tell you the following: There will be new locations, new characters and completely new twists in the story.

We are already incredibly excited about your opinions and feedback on this update! We can hardly believe that we have finally managed to create an approximately three-hour psychological horror thriller together with you, the community. We are very proud of our work together and have learned an immense amount in the development of Psych. This will be a great help to us in our future projects.

Last but not least, we would like to thank you again for accompanying us on this journey and for being a part of the community. Psych wouldn't be Psych without you, and the feedback you always give us is really worth its weight in gold.

Please don't forget to rate Psych on Steam, it helps us as developers enormously!

Until then, have fun and see you soon!

Dan and Andreas

Addendum:

The release would have actually been yesterday, October 21, 2022, but since there was a technical error and Psych disappeared from the Steam Store, the release has been postponed to today, October 22, 2022 - which means Psych is now fully available!