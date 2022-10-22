 Skip to content

Haunted:Live update for 22 October 2022

The driver's seat interaction has been reworked

Build 9777905 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixing interaction bugs that skip daytime hours that have not been active since the first conversation with npc
Players don't have to watch all the conversations anymore

Depot 2081201
