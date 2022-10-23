 Skip to content

Handy Harry's Haunted House Services update for 23 October 2022

Update Beta 2.3

Share · View all patches · Build 9777808 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy Halloween fellow handymen!
I hope everyone is having a spooktacular spooktober!
it's time for our third Halloween update. It's not a big one but I've got some exciting things coming!

Here's what's new in this year's Halloween update:

  • The Halloween theme is back! As part of the Steam Scream Fest and of course, the spookiest day of the year!
  • Jack-O-Lantern flashlight!
  • Vampire face skin!
  • Candy bowl hat!
  • Number of ghostlings spawned in endless mode is more fair.

I know what you're thinking... Geez it's been ages since the last update and this is all there is?
Yes. I wish I could have done more. I've started working on some very exciting new mechanics, however I did not manage to get these finished in time for this update. So rather than releasing incomplete mechanics, I decided to delay these to the next update while I work on improving and polishing these. This does mean that this year's spooktober update is a bit lacklustre, and for that I sincerely apologise. But I know that the next update will make up for it ;)

What are these new mechanics you might be wondering...
Well I don't wan't to spoil the surprise but I think you deserve a little teaser:

  • Missions and level progression.
  • Ghost AI overhaul #2. With specialised ghost AI. Different ghost types with different behaviours and attack patterns.
  • Better room variation.
  • Dropping batteries for other players.
  • Steamdeck compatibility,
  • And MUCH more!

(*****these mechanics are not final and may be changed or removed)

Enjoy, have fun and I wish you all a SpOoOoOoky Halloween!
Ben.

Changed files in this update

Handy Harry's Haunted House Services Depot 1310511
