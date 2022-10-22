NEW! Use SPOOKY Items 🔮 & Outwit your Foes! + Limited-time Halloween Cosmetics!

It’s Halloween, and nothing is scarier than the passage of time! October 27th marks Trivia Tricks' second year and for this Spook-Aversary we’ve decided to extend Chance Round with usable items that inflect statuses on opposing players!











Today we’re introducing 5 new Chance Round balls, 4 of which take the form of usable items! Use the Crystal Ball to see how other players are answering a question or use a Voodoo Doll to curse a player to earn less points!

That’s not all you can find in the Chance Machine now! Use 50/50 to ask the computer to take away two wrong answers leaving you the right answer and one remaining wrong answer or use the ‘Magnet’ to steal 1,500 points away from any player of your choosing. Finally, there’s a new Swap ball in the Chance Machine which will swap the scores of the two random players who receive it.

These balls are all permanent additions to the ‘Chaotic’ and ‘Normal’ Chance Round settings. These rather hectic options are excluded when Chance Round is set to ‘Tame’, but we have made it possible to draw the Lose 1/2 and 1.5x Points balls in all modes to preserve the previous Chance Round feel.

Finally, we have even more Chance Round items in-testing that we hope to release in the coming weeks! Plus, we are open to suggestions, so hop into our Discord to share your ideas with the team!

It wouldn’t be a Seasonal Event without a makeover and some limited-time goodies! Complete a new set of missions to unlock a Ghostly Buddy, full Ninja Cosplay, a Witch Nose or your Third Eye! Of course, last year's missions also return, alongside a wide array of cosmetics that can be bought with the Candy you'll earn at the end of games.

The Main Menu has also had a redesign, the Halloween Stage is now the default and the seasonal ‘Halloween’ category has returned! These goodies will be available until November 8th, so grab ‘em while you can!

New feature: USABLE ITEMS!

Items can be obtained from the Chance Round and can be used mid-question to help you find the answer or hinder your opponents!

The '50/50' Item will remove two wrong answers from the list of options, and allow the user to change answers regardless of its setting.

The 'Crystal Ball' Item will grant the user the ability to see the answers of other players (including AI), and allow the user to change answers regardless of its setting.

The 'Magnet' Item allows the user to steal 1,500 points from a player of their choosing!

The 'Voodoo Doll' allows the user to inflict a "Curse" on any player of their choosing, which will halve the amount of points they earn for 5 questions!

The AI characters have been updated to also use these new items if they get one!

Some items can only appear in games where each player is playing on their own copy of Trivia Tricks - this is because some items could give an advantage to someone other than the user when using Remote Play or local play (with more than 1 human player), such as the 50/50 item.

Keep an eye out for even more Chance Round items coming soon! 👀

Chance Round

A new ball has been added, the Swap Ball! The Swap Ball will spawn twice and will swap the points of the two players it moves to!

As of this patch, 'Normal' Chance Round will now be enabled by default!

The odds of the Normal, Tame and Chaos settings for Chance Round have been adjusted due to the addition of Items and the Swap Ball. Tame does NOT feature 'Swap' or the new items, but now can spawn Lose 1/2 and 1.5x Points

Halloween

The Halloween event has returned!

6 new missions have been added which will allow you to unlock 6 new cosmetics!

Three of these items make a full Ninja cosplay, including a Katana!

Other item inclusions are your own ghost buddy, a witch nose and a third eye! (Spooky!)

The cosmetics from the previous Halloween events have also returned in the Character Creator! Get them while you can!

The Halloween category is also back for a limited time!

The event will run until the 8th of November!

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where clients who opened the Browse Workshop menu while in the lobby would see two sets of Workshop results.

Like what we’re doing? Hit the thumbs up below this news post! Have more detailed thoughts? Consider leaving a Steam Review letting us know what you think. Or come chat with us devs in the Discord. Thank you for following Trivia Tricks!