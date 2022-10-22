After almost two and a half years of development, the ultimate update for Enter The Backrooms is finally ready for launch! Introducing Release Version V – the biggest and best update to ever be released for the game. This update introduces new levels, new entities, an overhauled inventory system, customizable visual filters, and much, much more.
Here are the most notable changes in Release Version V of Enter The Backrooms:
- Added Level 23: Vacant Factory
- Added Level 24: Aluminum Bunker
- Added Level 25: The Arcade
- Added Level 26: Otherworldly
- Added Level 27: Woodrooms
- Added Level 28: Lost Stronghold
- Added Level 29: Artistic View
- Added Level 30: Dining Area
- Added Level 31: Chromatic Gauntlet
- Added Level 32: Lockdown
- Added Level 33: The Infinite Mall
- Added sub-levels in the previously mentioned levels; the game has over 100 sub-levels now
- Added a “False Ending” to The End
- Added Level -6: Chaotic Descent
- Added Level -7: Utopia
- Added Level -8: Binary Corridors
- Added Level -9: Aquatic Threshold
- Added Level -10: The Edge (inspired by Th3 Sh4dy Gr3y)
- Added Level 404, where the new “True Ending” takes place
- Added Zenith, where the new “Zenith Ending” takes place
- Added Snairs - a unique, worm-like entity that slows you down if you step on it
- Added Corruptors - a negative-level entity that drains stability
- Added Menders - a negative-level entity that replenishes stability
- Overhauled the inventory system with bag upgrades, mouse controls, and discarding
- Added a visual filters system
- Added playable arcade machines to structures and Level 25
- Added Royal Rations, a special item that regenerates health for 1 minute
- Added Memory Jars, a special item that lets you save your game anywhere
- Added Pocket Consoles, a special item that lets you play an arcade minigame anywhere
- Added Soul Armor, a special item that defends against three attacks
- Added 20 new Journal Pages to collect; the game now has a total of 100
- Added 30 new Achievements to unlock; the game now has a total of 120
- Added Dutch language support
- Added social media links to the Main Menu
- A plethora of bug fixes and gameplay adjustments throughout the game
Developing Enter The Backrooms has been the craziest adventure of my life thus far. The work has brought me close to people from all around the world, taught me brutal life lessons, given me a strong foundation for the road ahead, and helped me get through the recent pandemic. It is with a heavy heart that I claim this is the last major update for Enter The Backrooms. Fear not, though, I’ll remain active in the community and may even release a small update here and there. As for my life, I’m going to focus more on college and start thinking about my next game development adventure. I can’t wait to see what’s to come, and I hope some of you stick around to share the ride with me. I love you all so much and can’t begin to express my gratitude for your support. Enjoy the update, everyone!
- Justin Kroh
