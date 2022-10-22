After almost two and a half years of development, the ultimate update for Enter The Backrooms is finally ready for launch! Introducing Release Version V – the biggest and best update to ever be released for the game. This update introduces new levels, new entities, an overhauled inventory system, customizable visual filters, and much, much more.

Here are the most notable changes in Release Version V of Enter The Backrooms:

Added Level 23: Vacant Factory

Added Level 24: Aluminum Bunker

Added Level 25: The Arcade

Added Level 26: Otherworldly

Added Level 27: Woodrooms

Added Level 28: Lost Stronghold

Added Level 29: Artistic View

Added Level 30: Dining Area

Added Level 31: Chromatic Gauntlet

Added Level 32: Lockdown

Added Level 33: The Infinite Mall

Added sub-levels in the previously mentioned levels; the game has over 100 sub-levels now

Added a “False Ending” to The End

Added Level -6: Chaotic Descent

Added Level -7: Utopia

Added Level -8: Binary Corridors

Added Level -9: Aquatic Threshold

Added Level -10: The Edge (inspired by Th3 Sh4dy Gr3y)

Added Level 404, where the new “True Ending” takes place

Added Zenith, where the new “Zenith Ending” takes place

Added Snairs - a unique, worm-like entity that slows you down if you step on it

Added Corruptors - a negative-level entity that drains stability

Added Menders - a negative-level entity that replenishes stability

Overhauled the inventory system with bag upgrades, mouse controls, and discarding

Added a visual filters system

Added playable arcade machines to structures and Level 25

Added Royal Rations, a special item that regenerates health for 1 minute

Added Memory Jars, a special item that lets you save your game anywhere

Added Pocket Consoles, a special item that lets you play an arcade minigame anywhere

Added Soul Armor, a special item that defends against three attacks

Added 20 new Journal Pages to collect; the game now has a total of 100

Added 30 new Achievements to unlock; the game now has a total of 120

Added Dutch language support

Added social media links to the Main Menu

A plethora of bug fixes and gameplay adjustments throughout the game

Developing Enter The Backrooms has been the craziest adventure of my life thus far. The work has brought me close to people from all around the world, taught me brutal life lessons, given me a strong foundation for the road ahead, and helped me get through the recent pandemic. It is with a heavy heart that I claim this is the last major update for Enter The Backrooms. Fear not, though, I’ll remain active in the community and may even release a small update here and there. As for my life, I’m going to focus more on college and start thinking about my next game development adventure. I can’t wait to see what’s to come, and I hope some of you stick around to share the ride with me. I love you all so much and can’t begin to express my gratitude for your support. Enjoy the update, everyone!