Update 1.54-6 Patch Notes

Improved "hold button and move mouse to rotate camera" feature by putting the mouse cursor back to where it was before starting to rotate.

Improved player melee attack by adding a hit detector between the weapon and the ground, so that anything that's lower than the melee weapon's path of strike won't be missed, such as crates and wolves.

Improved enemy's melee attack by changing from hitbox to hitscan. This way we can avoid the situation where the enemy's melee weapon pushes player up into the air. More improvements to this is on the way.