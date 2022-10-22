 Skip to content

CRETE Playtest update for 22 October 2022

CRETE Playtest Available until the 23rd of October

Build 9777745

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We are extending the Steam playtest until the 23rd of October 23:59 CET.
You can experience CRETE as a single-player, cooperative multiplayer or the new training combat mode to polish your fighting skills.
Join the hunt in the procedural worlds of CRETE and open the first gate!

