Share · View all patches · Build 9777685 · Last edited 22 October 2022 – 15:59:21 UTC by Wendy

ImmaterialAI 4.6 Fearless

Get ready for our scariest update coming in tandem with our first Halloween event on Steam, where you get to fully overcome all your fears at the relative and absolute levels empirically within a piece of tech for the first time EVER. Part of the Steam Scream Fest event , you can now permanently-unlock new skins if you use certain 4.6 functionality during the event. (Oct 25 to Nov 1)

This is our biggest update since version 2.0, and it's live RIGHT NOW!

On top of Steam Scream Fest-only unlocks, 4.6 brings new languages, new features and 20+ new in-app insights into reality, as well as updates to logic, customization and stability of existing features, here's a breakdown below:

Free, Plus, Lite

Steam Scream Fest : double XP gain while the event is live (Oct 25 to Nov 1)

new default node type - Fear

Fears - new node bundle in Bundles contains 17 existential fears and ways to empirically overcome each of them individually (in each node's description after import) Steam Scream Fest : import at least one fear into your library during the event to unlock a new UI skin

Translations Italian and Spanish full language support added

Romanian updated to full support, on par with English, French, German, Spanish and Italian

Main Quest

fixed bugs tied to unlocking insights

new quest added: Organized - mark items as focused and favorite

6 new unlockable insights added

renamed to Main Quest from Return to bliss

(experimental) all dialogs now use a color pallette that reverses the pallette in the current skin, tweaked for better contrast



new action in node details - copy copies the node to clipboard in a format that can be imported from Import/Export (previously Backups) to easily share with friends select whether you want to include adjacent nodes (and their meta data) or not won't include the adjacent nodes of adjacent nodes

Backups feature now renamed Import/Export to fit the new node import logic

Import/Export you can now choose to exclude your user preferences from exports (to file and text) in order to only send data without user data worlds are now visible in imports if free user, all imported data have their nodes' world data scraped backup imports page auto-translates

path selection and generation process is now translated

the selected tab for each node is remembered while navigating between different nodes in the navigation stack

library's items per page tweaked to fit all items on the screen without the need for scrolling

dialogs for searching node and link types will now show all node and link types when you first open the dialogs/ when the search field is empty

changes to feature categories (for filtering, upcoming 4.7 logic) all AI flows' category changed from "flow" to "AI chat" all AI functions' category changed from "function" to "AI function"



Plus, Lite

Meta library expanded node types now display all nodes with that type inside

tap on any node to open it in the navigation stack

default node and link types now show "DEFAULT DATA, CAN'T DELETE" instead of just hiding the delete button

Plus only

Quantum Noise available node types now excludes the type for intuition training log nodes picks are now affected by your selected worlds ability to exclude existing picks from series of 3/5 recommendations to i.e. draw unique cards from a world filled with only tarot cards, for a tarot spread

Fearless - new AI flow unlocks at level 30

helps you deal with all fears at an absolute level

you can only input nodes of type Fear

can create Fear nodes on the spot

Steam Scream Fest : finish the AI flow at least once during the event to unlock a new UI skin

new auto-generated world available in the world filter: None , contains all nodes that don't have their world property set

it's possible to combine the None world with user-made worlds in the world filter, to search for e.g. all nodes without a World set or that have the world set as Work or Personal

changing the selected worlds doesn't require going to the home page for a refresh anymore, now the library state automatically animating in new nodes that fit the new requirements, and animating out nodes that stop fitting the updated world requirements

data exports (in Import/Export) created with one more worlds selected in the filter will only contain nodes, links, types and requirements associated with those worlds

world filter has a Select All button to go back to showing data from all worlds, including None

deleting worlds wouldn't work in some cases, fixed

the first selected world will be the one new nodes are created from, visible in the world selection dialog

insights in the main quest now show up even when they aren't part of your selected world

Meta library expanded worlds now show all associated nodes, tap to open any node in the navigation stack

meta search hotword now also shows worlds

buttons moved from the bottom of the view to the top for easier access

fixes to rendering for some users

text size and size of the editor adapt based on the window width, height incl. content box sizings & page mode on/off

clearing the user library also removes all existing worlds

ImmaterialAI 4.7 Enforcements

On top of enjoying 4.6, if you're a Plus user you'll be able to test our upcoming updates ahead of the full release as soon as 4.6 lands. So here's what 4.7 has to offer, already available in the "test" branch of the app in the properties section of ImmaterialAI here on Steam

constraints on link type creation a-la ImmaterialAI Classic, you will be warned if a link can't be created due to constraints on its link type and the selected nodes when linking 2 or more nodes through the "Related Nodes" section

30+ shortcuts so you can use IAI from the keyboard alone, and more to come!

automatic backups, on startup or/and at specified intervals (e.g. every 5 minutes), the app automatically making folders for the current year, month and day where you setup your backup location (we recommend making a dedicated folder for backups)

more to come

We have no idea when 4.7 will actually come and the following updates either, we're dealing with a move to another country so things are complicated - just know that we're here for good with IAI and even though some updates will take longer, all of them will still come!

Full release of 4.7 coming at the end of November