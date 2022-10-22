1022update

Steam1022 update
After removing the Forgotten Stone again, there is no way to obtain it, and it can no longer remove the enhancement effect. You can sell it now, and find that there are still bugs that cannot be actually installed
You will be prompted to unload your equipment to avoid being swallowed by gems before the selection and inheritance of the Multi eye Pyramid
-
After the second act of the multi week game, the overall level will be increased by 20 as the multi week game level compensation to reduce the possibility of previous players being killed
-
Act II: The milestone recorder adds the hint of the underworld overlord to ask the last one to kill the leader of tomorrow's temple or defeat three, and then go to the second floor of tomorrow's temple to trigger
-
Act IV The upper part of the fast pass is blocked and the scope is expanded
-
Act 6: Missing the soul of a sword after skipping class and unable to enter the next level of space after arriving at the space. If the training is not started, you can change it to kill the devil, and then you can conduct the training. If you enter Act 6, you can obtain the soul of a sword * 1
-
Mistakes described by reputation in Act II
Changed files in this update