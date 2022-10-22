It's the one year anniversery of The Monster Within releasing into early access! And we're celebrating that with the gaming coming out of early access! Yes, this is the full release! All ten monsters, all ten mashups, almost 400 cards, almost 50 afflictions, less bugs (hopefully), it's all here.

Thank you so much to everyone who's bought and played the game so far. None of this would be possible without you. This game has been a labor of love from both the artist and I, and we've done out best to make it as enjoyable and fun as possible. In the end, it's up to you to decide if we succeeded.

2.0:

New Content:

Added new monster, Cultist

Added monster new theme pack, CultistEX

Added new Cultist-Warlock monster, Mummy

Added new Cultist-Werewolf monster, Lunatic

Added new Shapeshifter-Parasite monster, Doppleganger

Added new Mad Scientist-Wraith monster, Homunclus

5 new Afflictions, 1 generic, 2 for Shapeshifter, and 2 for Cultist

Bug Fixes:

A lot. I kind of stopped keeping track.

So now that the game is out of early access, what's the plan for the future? Well, there's a few features that had to be cut for time. Blood level 10 and the final boss didn't make the cut. There's some planned card sets that didn't make it in either. And a good amount of skits that don't exist that should. Will this stuff be added eventually? Hopefully, it kind of depends on demand. The skits definitely, that was just me running out of time. We've spent a lot of time on this game and if people really want more, we'll provide it. But both the artist and I feel like moving on.

What's next for GMO Free Games? Well, we made a deck building card game about 1950's horror comics, so the next obvious step is... a pixel art game about guiding a princess that's a direct homage to Princess Maker II and mid-90's PC games! Basically same genre and aesthetic, I'm sure there will be no consumer confusion at all.



Coming in about a year, whatever this game ends up being called!

Thanks again to all our players, we love each and everyone of you.